WVSports - Mountaineers struggle to score, fall to Texas 17-13

In a matchup pitting the Big 12’s top defense against one of the conference’ top offenses, it was the offense that prevailed.

Despite strong performances by Tony Fields and Sean Mahone, West Virginia was unable to halt Texas’ offense, ultimately losing to the Longhorns 17-13.

West Virginia (4-3) found itself down early after Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger found wide receiver Brennan Eagles for a touchdown. The lead was short lived for the Longhorns as WVU’s Leddie Brown rushed for a 12-yard touchdown on the next possession.

Texas (5-2) later added a field goal to take the 10-7 advantage — a lead the Longhorns would take into halftime.

The Mountaineers added a field goal on the first possession of the second half, but the Texas lead expanded to 17-10 after Ehlinger connected with wide receiver Jake Smith for a 33-yard score.

Casey Legg later added a field goal for the Mountaineers, but the team still faced a one possession deficit.

Offensively, West Virginia charged toward the end zone eyeing a score. Unfortunately for Neal Brown and company, the team had the ball in the red zone twice but both drives resulted in a turnover on downs.

Texas was able to run out the clock and pick up the Longhorns’ fifth win of the season.

West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege ended the afternoon going 35-of-50 passing for 317 yards.

Brown’s first quarter touchdown was his ninth of the season, and marked his fifth consecutive game with a score. He ended the day with 47 yards on 15 carries.

Defensively, Fields (12) and Mahone (9) led West Virginia in tackles.

Legg, in his first game as WVU’s starting kicker after Evan Staley was lost for the season due to an injury, went 2-for-2 on field goals and 1-for-1 on PATs.

The Mountaineers will return home next week and host the TCU Horned Frogs at Milan Puskar Stadium.