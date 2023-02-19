If Bob Huggins made one thing clear following the loss at home to Texas Tech, in what was truly a must-win for the Mountaineers, it’s that he doesn’t have the answers.

Two plays in particular were the primary source of Huggins’ confusion.

“I’ve lost a lot of games over the time that I’ve done this. I’ve lost a lot of games but I don’t remember very many where we just grabbed the ball and threw it out of bounds. I can’t remember very many games where we stood at the free throw line and didn’t block anybody out,” said Coach Huggins. “It may have happened, but I don’t remember it. With what we had on the line.”

On the line for West Virginia, of course, is a bid to the NCAA tournament. The Mountaineers, thanks in part to their strenuous schedule, have been in a good spot for making March Madness with great metrics throughout the course of the season.

Big wins over ranked teams such as TCU, Auburn, and Iowa State have kept them alive despite their mediocre 15-11 record. However, a few more wins to close out the season were crucial to secure themselves a place in the tournament.

Unfortunately, in seemingly their best opportunity to tally a win, they failed to do what was necessary.

“You cannot talk to them, show them, drill them, more than we did, that we need to win these games if you want to continue to play in postseason. You can’t do it any more. What else do I do?” asked Huggins.

"I don’t understand. I genuinely don’t understand," he continued. You guys are asking me questions that I don’t have any answers to. We have talked and drilled and talked and drilled on the fact that we have an advantage here. We’re playing at home. We play well at home, generally. And then we stand at the free throw line and we don’t move. We don’t move. That turned the game around. You can say whatever you want. That totally turned the game around. That and grabbing the ball and just throwing it out of bounds. There’s no reason for that. There’s no rhyme or reason why any of that happens," said Huggins. "You’re asking me questions you ought to be asking them. I don’t have the answers."

Though his coach couldn't explain it, leading scorer Erik Stevenson, one of just two Mountaineers to score over five points in the game with 27, actually did have some insight.

“If you give up three offensive rebounds at the foul line, you’re going to lose. This is the Big 12,” said Stevenson. “You let teams get offensive rebounds, you let teams get wide open layups, uncontested dunks… it’s hard to beat a team that way, I don’t care who you’re playing. You give teams one on zero attempts at the rim, they’re probably gonna score. We just didn't come to play as a team and we deserved to lose."