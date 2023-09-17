Welcome back to Musings from the Mountains, where Keenan Cummings and Zach Anderson dive into WVU sports, including football and men's basketball.

As the season goes along, Keenan and Zach will react to and cover all breaking news in WVU athletics, provide viewers with information, opinions and analysis after games and also give insight about storylines around WVU sports.

After a win in the Backyard Brawl, WVU football now sits at 2-1 after completing the biggest victory of its season, albeit an ugly but dominant win. Keenan and Zach are back the day after the Brawl to give you their reactions to Saturday's game, the quarterback situation and what grabbing a win in Backyard Brawl means for Neal Brown, WVU athletics, and the state of West Virginia. Here is the link to the fifth episode of Musings from the Mountains this season.