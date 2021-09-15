Musings from the Mountains | Episode 121

Coming off a 66-0 thrashing to an FCS opponent, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the West Virginia football team. The Mountaineers stand to have their true identity shown on Saturday when they host No. 15 Virginia Tech. Managing Editor Keenan Cummings and Staff Writer Jared Serre preview the game and, with some help, highlight what to expect from the Hokies.

To listen on Apple Podcasts, click here .

To listen on Spotify , click here .

