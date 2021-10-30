Musings from the Mountains | Episode 128
From the underbelly of Milan Puskar Stadium, WVSports.com's Keenan Cummings and Jared Serre give instant postgame reaction of West Virginia's 38-31 win over Iowa State.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre
•Like us on Facebook