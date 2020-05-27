WVSports - Musings from the Mountains | Episode 82

Musings from the Mountains | Episode 82
WVSports.com managing editor Keenan Cummings and staff writer Patrick Kotnik discuss the Big 12 Conference's phase-in plan, what could potentially happen with attendance and ticket sales in the near future and recruiting.
