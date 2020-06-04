Watch as WVSports.com managing editor Keenan Cummings and staff writer Patrick Kotnik discuss the West Virginia Mountaineers football team returning to campus, the commitment of Brayden Dudley and former Troy specialist Tyler Sumpter transferring to WVU.

