WVSports - Musings from the Mountains Episode 89 | Big 12 Schedule, Update on Transfer

Musings from the Mountains Episode 89 | Big 12 Schedule, Update on Transfer
WVSports.com managing editor Keenan Cummings and staff writer Patrick Kotnik discuss the Big 12 Conference's recent scheduling decision and the latest regarding a potential transfer for the West Virginia football team in Patrick's final episode.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook