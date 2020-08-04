 WVSports - Musings from the Mountains Episode 89 | Big 12 Schedule, Update on Transfer
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-04 12:25:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Musings from the Mountains Episode 89 | Big 12 Schedule, Update on Transfer

WVSports.com
Staff

WVSports.com managing editor Keenan Cummings and staff writer Patrick Kotnik discuss the Big 12 Conference's recent scheduling decision and the latest regarding a potential transfer for the West Virginia football team in Patrick's final episode.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}