WVSports - Musings from the Mountains | Episode 90

Musings from the Mountains | Episode 90
WVSports.com's Keenan Cummings and Jared Serre discuss the updated football schedule for the upcoming season, players that have transferred into the West Virginia football program and the beginning of fall practice.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre
•Like us on Facebook