WVSports - Musings from the Mountains | Episode 92

WVSports.com's Keenan Cummings and Jared Serre discuss Jarret Doege being named the starting quarterback for the West Virginia football team, as well as 2022 recruiting getting into full swing.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre

•Like us on Facebook