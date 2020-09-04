WVSports - Musings from the Mountains | Episode 92

Musings from the Mountains | Episode 92
WVSports.com's Keenan Cummings and Jared Serre discuss Jarret Doege being named the starting quarterback for the West Virginia football team, as well as 2022 recruiting getting into full swing.
