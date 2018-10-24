SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Bob Huggins has some concerns about his team, as any coach would, but right at the top of that list at least currently comes down to the health of his club.

“We’re pretty beat up right now,” Huggins said.

The Mountaineers have gone through close to 20 practices leading up to the season opener against Buffalo but have yet to have their full complement of players in any of those for a variety of reasons. There have been minor injuries, illnesses and even precautionary reasons that are keeping players on the sidelines. For instance, junior center Sagaba Konate is one that fits into that latter category.

“We’re just being careful. It would be nice to have him out there so the other guys could get used to him but we could sit him for another week and he would be fine. It’s kind of precautionary,” Huggins said.

Redshirt junior guard James “Beetle” Bolden has been dealing with strained ligaments in his wrist which has affected his ability to practice, something that obviously affects a backcourt that needs his experience. Bolden did not play in the Gold-Blue debut, while Konate did and scored 15 points.

But not having both on the floor is something that takes away from the whole team but those practices are even more important for those players that are new to the program.

“That makes it difficult. You’re coaching the guys that are there obviously but you then have to turn around and re-teach everything again for those guys that weren’t there,” Huggins said.

Andrew Gordon had been recovering from a knee procedure which had limited his on the court availability during the off-season and even a veteran like Chase Harler missed time earlier with a back issue adding to a mounting list of problems. But things are getting better.

The good news is that the Mountaineers are considerably deep having as many as 15-players that could be put into games this year giving Huggins some options. Expect West Virginia to continue their trademark pressure-style defense and has Konate on the back end to help clean up mistakes.

“I think we have to (press). That’s kind of what we’ve recruited to,” Huggins said.

--------------------------------------

The Big 12 now formally has an agreement to play the Big East in basketball and that’s a good thing for Huggins and his team considering that it’s going to be a homecoming of sorts.

Huggins spent five seasons when he returned to his alma mater as a member of the Big East and while it’s a different landscape now with conference realignment some of the same teams remain in the current 10-member configuration. That creates some interesting matchups with teams that the Mountaineers share some history as well as some familiar destinations.

“It’s fun to go to New York. I like going to New York to play and then leave and go home,” he said.

But aside from the nostalgia and the possibility of a trip to the Big Apple, Huggins also sees the benefits of one less game where the Mountaineers will have to travel into another time zone.

“We can fly basically anywhere in the Big East in an hour or so,” he said.

--------------------------------------

College basketball has been put under a microscope of sorts with the FBI investigation but Huggins doesn’t necessarily believe that is a reflection of the sport as a whole.

No, the veteran head coach instead believes that the state of the game is pretty good and the alleged actions of a few teams don’t reflect all of the 361 division one teams. Huggins referenced the popularity of the sport in regards to television partners as well.

“That doesn’t affect the state of our game and the way people go about their business,” he said.