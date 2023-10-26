Welcome back to Musings from the Mountains, where Keenan Cummings and Zach Anderson dive into WVU sports, including football and men's basketball.

As the season goes along, Keenan and Zach will react to and cover all breaking news in WVU athletics, provide viewers with information, opinions and analysis after games and also give insight about storylines around WVU sports.

West Virginia fell apart in the fourth quarter of its last game, dropping a 48-34 final against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. This marked the second-straight loss for WVU, in a game which was in its control all the way until the end.

With a 4-3 record, the Mountaineers head on the road to play in a tough environment for a challenging matchup against a brand-new Big 12 opponent, facing off against the UCF Knights, who are still looking for their first conference victory.

Keenan and Zach are joined by special guest Brandon Helwig, publisher of UCFSports.com, to give us all of the information for Saturday's game. Here is the link to the ninth episode of Musings from the Mountains this season.