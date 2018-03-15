Experience helps in the NCAA Tournament.

But it isn’t everything.

West Virginia has a pair of senior leaders in Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles with three years under their belts and the bulk of the remaining roster that was on the team last season when the Mountaineers advanced to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual runner-up Gonzaga.

It helps, no question especially compared to a Murray State team that hasn’t been in the tournament since the 2012 year. That alone won’t win you games.