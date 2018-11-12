SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Some day Dana Holgorsen isn’t going to be even slightly surprised if there’s a 30-for-30 film on the now defunct Eastern Christian Academy high school football program.

The school which operated with online classes and a booming football program is interesting enough in its own right to warrant a documentary but it also left a lasting mark on the West Virginia program.

That’s because the school has sent the Mountaineers a number of players over the years ranging from Wendell Smallwood and Daikiel Shorts to current Biletnikoff semifinalist David Sills.

And the relationships that were established there also played a significant role in landing current starting nose guard Kenny Bigelow given the familiarity of both sides.

“Kenny stepped in here and knew a whole bunch of people based on the relationship he had with David,” Holgorsen said.

So what’s the point of this all?

It’s that concept that relationships do matter in recruiting especially when making decisions on transfer players, something the Mountaineers have done effectively with Holgorsen at the helm. West Virginia boasts an untraditional roster of sorts with a number of high level transfers and even players like Sills that had left the program and decided to come back.

It’s a process that the coaching staff vets diligently anytime an opportunity opens up for a potential transfer and it boils down to a lot of different factors. But namely the coaches search for a fit inside the program that understands the expectations and the culture of West Virginia.

One of those players that transferred into the program three years ago is now fifth year senior quarterback Will Grier and he’s coming off perhaps one of his best performances in a West Virginia uniform in the 47-10 dominant win over TCU. The signal caller controlled the tempo at the line of scrimmage and was able to be accurate when he threw the ball in tight windows.

“He only missed like two passes,” Holgorsen said.

Grier was aided by the West Virginia run game, which for the second week in a row was effective piling up 164 rushing yards against the Horned Frogs. That balance as well as the utilizing of the tight end position in both the run game and pass game has opened up some new doors for an already good offense to get even better. That has been on display in back to back weeks.

Offensive line coach Joe Wickline coached with Holgorsen at Oklahoma State and came over in 2016 first as the offensive coordinator and now in his current role. The two have made an odd couple of sorts. Wickline, as well as current coordinator Jake Spavital, were instrumental to involving the tight end looks in order to create an extra gap in the run game and throw a different wrinkle.

“Joe is kind of an odd guy but people tell me I’m an odd guy. Maybe it’s the oddness that’s making the chemistry work so well,” Holgorsen said of his assistant coach. “I understand him, he understands me. The football aspect of it has always worked honestly. Within the four years we’ve been together we’re winning a high percentage of ball games together.”

It’s the second year that Holgorsen has handed over his role as a play caller and he has found peace in that aspect of his job. While he still is involved with the game planning and understanding what is going to unfold, he has turned the keys over to Spavital.

“I have a very good understanding of what the game planning is going to do. I'm proud of our coaches offensively for continuing to put a good product out there. We’re all on the same page, I know what’s being called and I know how it’s being called,” he said.

West Virginia will hit the road for a true away game for the final time this Saturday at Oklahoma State with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. and while the Cowboys have been up and down this season, Holgorsen expects to see their best with an opportunity to achieve bowl eligibility.

“We’ll expect their best,” he said.