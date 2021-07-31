MUSKET BLASTS: WVU Football Recruiting: August approaches

WVSports.com rolls out another edition of our popular feature Musket Blasts which outlines the latest with West Virginia football recruiting.

The Mountaineers currently sit at No. 22 nationally in the Rivals.com rankings with several key decisions approaching so what's up next?

We break it down.





--West Virginia has 16 commitments in the class and that number could be growing soon as more prospects will be deciding soon. This has been a big summer with West Virginia now landing 11 commitments since the start of June and 10 of those took an official visit during one of those three opportunities. This class is now at No. 22 nationally with an average star rating of 3.19, which is the second best in Rivals.com history. Look at the names in this class so far, almost all of them are players you've been hearing about as top options from the start or earned their way into the class with in-person workouts or strong camps. This is one of the best classes I've covered since I've been on the beat and it has a chance to get much better in the coming weeks with several more key decisions left.

--With 16 commitments, I expect you could see another athlete added, one more wide receivers, an offensive lineman, a pair of defensive linemen, one or two linebackers and one or two safeties. I do expect that West Virginia is likely done at quarterback, true running backs, tight end and cornerback. I think obviously if the right name fell in place, especially at tight end you could see things change but that's how I see it as of today. That leaves around 7-8 spots most likely. So, 1 WR, 1 OL, 2/3 DL/Bandit, 1/2 LB, 1 S. Possibly an ATH or TE.





