Names change, approach doesn't with West Virginia defense
West Virginia football team has experienced some turnover on the defensive coaching staff from last season but the approach will not change.
Prior to the start of season, the Mountaineers dealt with some difficult circumstances after the somewhat sudden mutual separation with then defensive coordinator Vic Koenning amidst allegations from safety Kerry Martin.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news