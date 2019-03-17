SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Just like that the glass slipper was shattered.

It was a short-lived run that nobody could have expected but two upset wins in the Big 12 Conference Tournament to advance to the semi-finals have created a buzz around the basketball program heading into next season. It’s one that quite honestly hadn’t been there to that point.

All good things must eventually come to an end and that was the case for West Virginia against Kansas. The Mountaineers became the first lowest seeded team in the tournament to knock off a top seed after beating Texas Tech, avenging a 31-point loss in the process.

West Virginia had to win all four games, an improbable run by college basketball standards, to make it into the NCAA Tournament – that goal fell short. It wasn’t that the Mountaineers weren’t playing with effort, it’s just the relatively thin lineup ran into a team that exploited their weaknesses and a third game in three nights had obviously taken its toll on a young West Virginia club.

“The mind goes before the body. I think that’s what happened to our guys. I don’t think it’s anything they did on purpose; it was just a matter of too many games in a few days,” associate head coach Larry Harrison said.

Like that it was over. There will be no NCAA Tournament appearance for this year’s edition of the West Virginia basketball team, but there is set to be a form of post-season play on deck.

The Mountaineers are expected to participate in the College Basketball Invitational, or CBI, is set to likely begin in Morgantown Wednesday. It’s a post-season tournament that will provide some additional games for a young team that’s starting to gel at the right time.

“We have to go back to the drawing board and figure things out. It’s always fun to get another opportunity to play basketball,” freshman Derek Culver said.

While the schedule will not be set until likely late tonight, the tournament will provide a chance for a few more games to iron out some of the issues that are still showing up with the young nucleus.

The Mountaineers were expected to take today and use it as an opportunity to watch film or get up some light work in order to get the team off their legs, with the goal of getting back to it Monday or Tuesday. The expectation is that West Virginia will likely have their first game Wednesday evening.

“I think if you looked at our season and said we’d be in the semifinals of the Big 12, I think people would have laughed at us then. I think it just shows the potential we have,” Harrison said. “We’re going to get out on the recruiting trail but the potential is there. We’ve got good pieces, we play well together and we saw them sharing the basketball.”

Now those wanting to see more of this group are going to have that chance.