The NCAA has forced a nearly impossible decision for student athletes that simply wasn’t necessary.

Even after a judge granted a 14-day temporary restraining order preventing any sort of penalties if student athletes elect to play during that window. However, the concerns from schools was over the eligibility issues that could create if the court order was eventually reversed.

After first dragging their feet on the issue of clarity, the organization then performed an about-face on the issue in short order.

A spokesman initially had said that the decision would not affect eligibility as the organization would stand down as the process played out in the court.

But then the NCAA sent out an updated guidance to members that read that now-eligible transfers could still forfeit a year of eligibility if they play during that 14-day window if the court order is reversed.

It’s a petty decision that now forces athletes into a choice they shouldn’t be required to make.

Players such as West Virginia guard RaeQuan Battle and countless others now must decide whether they want to risk a year of eligibility by taking the floor for what could amount to a handful of games over this period.

It’s almost baffling that the NCAA has decided to dig their feet in on this issue.

The decision was referenced by Ohio Attorney’s General Dave Yost on social media. Yost is one of the seven Attorney’s Generals which includes West Virginia that are part of suit which states that the NCAA's waiver process violated federal antitrust law.

“The Court specifically addressed this sort of intimidation on page 29 of its order. We have a call to try to resolve it this morning,” he said.

Yost also made mention that just in case, they had a lawyer on the road to the federal courthouse.

The decision itself is a representation of just how out of touch the NCAA seems to be with not only its member institutions but an ever-changing landscape with their student athletes. This process wouldn’t even be necessary in the first place if the waiver process itself wasn’t so arbitrary to begin with.

Some athletes have been granted waivers, while others denied even in similar circumstances.

Some athletes have already rolled the dice on their eligibility most notably Keylan Boone at UNLV, but the majority of schools elected to hold them out until clarity was given.

Now, with that in hand the decision becomes whether to still roll the dice and for players like Battle it would mean the end of his college career if the decision is eventually reversed.

Make no mistake about it, the NCAA made this decision and in the process has forced student athletes into a nearly impossible situation while gambling with their future.