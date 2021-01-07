WVSports - NCAA Snapshot for the West Virginia basketball team

NCAA Snapshot for the West Virginia basketball team
West Virginia is looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament after it wasn't played a season ago and WVSports.com takes a look at where the Mountaineers sit in that regard as well as where the program could be seeded.
Here is our first edition looking at where the program currently sits in the overall quest to make another return to the tournament with conference play now underway.
Here are where things stand today.
|Metric
|Results
|Analysis
|
Overall Record
|
9-3
|
A strong start to this season with West Virginia taking care of business outside two very tough games against top talent and a road loss to Oklahoma.
|
Big 12 Record
|
2-2
|
West Virginia has protected home court but lost on the road at Kansas and Oklahoma, while stealing another in Stillwater overcoming a 19-point second half deficit.
|
Strength of Schedule
|
7
|
It's early in the year but you can't argue that West Virginia hasn't played a challenging slate even in a very unique season.
|
NET Rankings
|
No. 23
|
West Virginia came in at No. 29 in the initial rankings and raised six spots after beating OSU.
|
Bad Losses
|
None
|
West Virginia has lost a pair of games to teams perched inside the top five and a road game against a very talented Okalaoma team.
As of today West Virginia is a virtual lock for the NCAA Tournament. But where are the Mountaineers currently projected to end up?
--ESPN projects West Virginia as a No. 4 seed in Region 1. That would pit the Mountaineers against No. 13 Toledo.
--According to Bracketmatrix.com, which tallies a number of different brackets, West Virginia is listed in each of them with the highest seed No. 2 and the lowest a No. 4. Overall the Mountaineers are currently average projected on the No. 3 line.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook