NCAA Snapshot for the West Virginia basketball team
West Virginia is looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament after exiting in the Round of 32 last season and WVSports.com takes a look at where the Mountaineers sit in that regard as well as where the program could be seeded.
Here is our first edition looking at where the program currently sits in the overall quest to make another return to the tournament with conference play now underway.
Here are where things stand today.
|Metric
|Results
|Analysis
|
Overall Record
|
13-4
|
West Virginia has seen the schedule get more difficult which has led to some up and down results.
|
Big 12 Record
|
2-3
|
The Mountaineers have lost consecutive games to drop below .500.
|
Strength of Schedule
|
35
|
West Virginia is starting to see the schedule pick up with conference play now under way.
|
NET Rankings
|
45
|
West Virginia has recorded a pair of quadrant one wins on the season to date.
|
Bad Losses
|
none
|
The Mountaineers have four losses but all to quadrant one teams.
As of today West Virginia is a virtual lock for the NCAA Tournament. But where are the Mountaineers currently projected to end up?
--ESPN projects West Virginia as a No. 10 seed in the Midwest in Milwaukee. That would pit the Mountaineers against No. 7 Seton Hall.
--According to Bracketmatrix.com, which tallies a number of different brackets, West Virginia is listed as a No. 8 seed with the highest being a 6 seed and the lowest a 11.
