NCAA Snapshot for the West Virginia basketball team
West Virginia is looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament after missing it with a 15-21 record a season ago and WVSports.com takes a look at where the Mountaineers sit in that regard as well as where the program could be seeded.
Here is our sixth edition looking at where the program currently sits in the overall quest to make another return to the tournament with conference play underway.
Here are where things stand today.
|Metric
|Results
|Analysis
|
Overall Record
|
18-4
|
West Virginia had put together a strong start to the 2019-2020 season but a loss at Kansas State does take away some of the luster.
|
Big 12 Record
|
6-3
|
West Virginia is halfway through the Big 12 Conference schedule.
|
Strength of Schedule
|
6
|
This is never a question when Huggins is leading the program as West Virginia always plays a challenging non-conference slate and is now into conference play.
|
NET Rankings
|
8
|
This is perhaps the most important metric on here outside of the wins themselves as it is used for seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Right now, West Virginia is in a great spot.
|
Quadrant 1 and 2 Wins
|
at Ohio State (No. 17 NET)
Texas (No. 62)
|
It's early in the season but West Virginia is already putting together a strong resume with some early wins.
|
Bad Losses
|
at Kansas State (No. 77 NET)
|
While it was a true road game and still qualifies as a quadrant two defeat, there is no sugar coating that losing to Kansas State is the first real ding to the West Virginia resume.
As of today West Virginia is a virtual lock for the NCAA Tournament. But where are the Mountaineers currently projected to end up?
--ESPN slots West Virginia as the No. 2 seed in the West Region in Cleveland matched up against Montana.
--CBS assigns West Virginia as the No. 3 in the Midwest Region in Cleveland matched up against Wright State.
--According to Bracketmatrix.com, which tallies a number of different brackets, West Virginia are on the two line with an average of 2.43. The program is listed in each of them with the highest seed No. 1 and the lowest a No. 4.
