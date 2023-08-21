On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced that a decision has been made in one of the most important positional battles of this offseason, the quarterback, but the decision will not yet be publicly announced at this time.

"We got a really good idea of who we are going to play and who will start the game at pretty much every position," Brown said. "You all want to know about the quarterback. I know who is going to play. I know who is going to start. I don't know if we'll share that or not. That's been decided," Brown said.

The two quarterbacks battling for the spot this offseason have been junior Garrett Greene and redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol, with Greene holding a slight edge in experience.

Both played games for WVU in 2022, but Greene managed to start the final two games and Marchiol played in the final matchup. However, Marchiol was a prized recruit for Brown out of high school as a four-star prospect, so both are competing for that spot, although it seems one has clearly separated according to the coaching staff.

"It's clear who is ahead at this point. They [Marchiol and Greene] know. We just haven't done anything formal with it," Brown said.

Although picking a starter for the season-opening game against Penn State is a must, Brown still sees room for both players to see the field, regardless of who is awarded the starting position.

"We have two really good quarterbacks. I feel good about both of them," Brown said. "One's just a little bit further ahead and that's kind of where it is. We can definitely play both of them."