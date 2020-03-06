We examine what was said as well as what it means for the football team both this week and moving ahead as the Mountaineers prepare to open spring drills.

1—West Virginia has clear goals. Spring football allows the coaching staff to teach fundamentals and work on some of the things that are just hard to accomplish while preparing for an opponent each week in the fall. As a team there are some clearly defined goals that the Mountaineers want to hit and try to accomplish both as individuals and a team. Those goals from a team aspect are designed to address many of the shortcomings that plagued West Virginia a season ago.

One of those is improving the turnover margin, which was a struggle on each side of the ball. The red zone is another as the program needs to try to force field goals and generate turnovers on the defensive side while being able to punch the ball into the end zone on the offensive side of things. The other aspect that has to improve is being more efficient on third and medium, which proved to be a hurdle for the Mountaineers time and time again last season.

But the biggest concern, at least offensively, comes in the department of rushing the football better. The Mountaineers had seven games last season where the program mustered 51-yards or fewer on the ground and the coaches have developed a plan to help address with continuity as well as an offensive line that is now in its second year in the system. That is expected to be a process with marginal gains which is going to help the offense as a whole due to the cohesiveness of the unit.

Late in the year, West Virginia started to find more success in the run game in large part because the coaches got an idea on how this team could best operate there. Finding that will be essential and getting the line to not only cover up defenders but move them.

On the defensive side, that means limiting explosive plays down the field and finally special teams net punting and punt return team are focuses.

The break during bowl season was positive for reflection from the coaches down to the players with the focus on what’s next. The coaches had sit down meetings with every player on the roster in order to look at areas where they need to improve and how to attack accomplishing it. There is a lot of optimism about how things are developing with the program but of course like the construction ongoing at the Puskar Center there are things that are a work in progress, too.

2—No depth charts. This is going to disappoint those that are borderline obsessed with the concept but from the introductory press conference Brown wanted it to be clear that there aren’t going to be any starters or depth charts set this spring, at least at the beginning. The plan is to get as many players as possible reps and find out which ones are prepared to earn more time heading into the fall. The Mountaineers will two-spot things to get each player reps and focus more on development.

That is true at quarterback, where Brown wants to have both Jarret Doege and Austin Kendall continue to push each other to make both better in the process. That will obviously be one of the most watched position battles throughout the spring but the general message is down the line.

Some of that could be related to the fact that a number of players are going to limited and won’t be going full contact when spring ball opens Tuesday. Among those include offensive lineman Chase Behrndt, defensive end Taijh Alston, defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson, safety Ozman Kamara, bandit linebacker Vandarius Cowan and linebacker Josh Chandler, as they are recovering from off-season surgeries. The activity for each is expected to increase throughout the spring but that will take time.

3—Replacing quality with quality. West Virginia lost three assistant coaches in the off-season and one of the primary focuses was not only replacing those coaches but trying to improve with the new hires. The Mountaineers found an assistant that can help run the room if Brown is occupied with other responsibilities given his time as an interim head coach. He also is an accomplished wide receivers coach that has ties to Brown from their time together at Kentucky. Parker has a vision and a clear understanding of how to handle that role. By adding Parker has allowed the Mountaineers to reflect on what had gone wrong last year and simplify some things in the process.

Newly minted outside linebackers coach Dontae Wright is a young, energetic coach that caught the attention of Brown in large part because of his progression up the coaching ladder over the course of his career and how he is known for his role as a teacher. He’s served as both a defensive coordinator and a special teams coordinator working his way up to higher levels of football over the years and that makes him a good fit for what Brown wanted in filling that vacancy.

The final assistant added to the mix is one that Brown had personally included on his list over the years if the opportunity came open in inside linebackers and special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz. His reputation was cemented due to connections that Brown had with people that have previously worked with him and his experience as a coordinator both on defense and special teams made it a good fit.

Each have the qualities that Brown wants to find in a coach and the belief is that they are going to serve as assets not only on the field but on the recruiting trail given their reputations there.

4—No major position changes. The coaches are going to mix and match by dual training in the secondary spots as well as at bandit and mike linebacker, but there aren’t going to be any sweeping shifts with players moving from one side of the ball to the other. With some of the injuries and younger players developing it makes sense to test out who could best fill in at where in some of these spots that are similar but it is comforting that the Mountaineers aren’t scrambling to move bodies around.

5—The work isn’t done with roster management. West Virginia still has two scholarships open from the 2020 class and there could be other ways to creatively add to the roster if need be. The biggest point is that the Mountaineers are still definitely in the hunt to address the offensive line with potential additions which doesn’t come as a surprise. But two areas that might come as a surprise are at the cornerback spot and the defensive line, particularly the interior. Brown said that they’d like to add at least one defensive lineman to help that position group, while more experience is never a bad thing at a cornerback position where the Mountaineers are replacing a pair of senior starters.

Now, some of what is added to the mix is going to depend entirely on what is available and how the program can capitalize on that but it’s clear that the hunt to fill needs is far from over even with a pair of signing days now in the rear view mirror.