Neal's deal: Five key items from West Virginia football

Next up is FCS opponent Long Island and Brown discussed that matchup as well as how his team is looking heading into the home opener.

We examine what was said as well as what it means for the football team both this week and moving ahead as the Mountaineers navigate the 2021 schedule.

1—One game does not make a season. There isn’t any debate that the season opening loss to Maryland was deflating for the program. Head coach Neal Brown made it clear that it was painful and frustrating that the team couldn’t deliver in that situation falling 30-24 on the road to the Terrapins. While Brown still expresses optimism for the future of the program and what they are building, he isn’t blind to the issues on this team and that the Mountaineers now sit at 0-1 and simply didn’t play well.

That goes not only for the team itself, but the coaches considering that outside kickoff return and the kickoff team the Mountaineers didn’t win many, if any, individual battles. Turnovers were a major story with three on offense and another on special teams and they still had a chance to win. Senior quarterback Jarret Doege struggled at times, along with the offensive line, particularly the tackles. Brown made it clear that both have to continue to improve moving forward and Doege has to continue to look better in the pocket as well as with his decision making.

One game doesn’t ruin a season, and that is going to be the message from Brown and company to the team. In fact, he plans to highlight clubs that have bounced back from disappointing opening losses to go on and put together strong seasons over the past couple years. But if this team wants to get anywhere close to its goals it has to play better overall.

That means being more physical up front, better quarterback play and playing together as one unit on the defensive side of the ball for starters. It was a frustrating start to the season, but all that can be done now is move forward and get ready for the next one this weekend.

2—This week is about West Virginia. The Mountaineers will play FCS opponent Long Island, who just lost 48-10 to Florida International, but in actuality this week will be more about looking in the mirror. This is a West Virginia team that is going to play a football game this weekend but will need to make major strides with its play and figuring out some of the above-mentioned issues.

The plan is for West Virginia to get right on the field with the starters and also insert plenty of the backups and younger players that didn’t see the field against Maryland. Only three true freshmen saw snaps on offense or defense against the Terrapins and even those were extremely limited sample sizes.

The plan is to play more players on the defensive line as well as at safety, while mixing in others at various spots across the offense to get some quality time on the field in a game that should be lopsided. That’s no disrespect to the Long Island football program, but the Mountaineers need to use this game as a springboard for what could happen next. Finding some answers to burning roster questions or at worst just getting some quality reps for those backups will be critical as well as when it comes to cleaning up mistakes. This team has a ways to go in order to be where they want to be and that starts Saturday.

3—Practice will change. West Virginia was simply out muscled at times in this game and Brown made it clear that because of that the Mountaineers are going to have to adjust the way that they practice. The margin for error is so small with this team which means that they have to find ways to address some of the critical mistakes that caused this team to sputter in the season opener.

Brown expects things to be very physical of the first two days of practice this week and will be testing players in order to see where they are at. The Mountaineers were able to get a glimpse of where they are at as a football team and now the challenge is turning things around. That is going to be the task this week and it starts on the practice field as this team looks to try to right the ship.

4—Doege has to improve. For all the talk this off-season, when it came down to it senior quarterback Jarret Doege struggled with some of the same things. He did not look comfortable moving in and around the pocket and made a bad play significantly worse when he threw an interception right after a fourth-down stop that gave the ball back to the offense at midfield. Brown said that Doege had a total of “12 bad plays,” which doesn’t sound like a lot but when you consider that the Mountaineers only snapped the ball around 60 times that is 1/5 of the time the quarterback wasn’t making a good play.

It goes without saying that can’t happen with a senior leader at the quarterback position and while the one interception was indeed a fluke type of play with a cornerback simply making a play, the other was inexcusable. The Mountaineers need Doege to translate the things that has been talked about this off-season onto the field. It wasn’t all bad as Doege did display the ability to throw the ball on third down for some nice chunks of yards but there also were misfires.

Being better isn’t going to be enough here as Doege simply can’t make the bad plays worse and he has to be able to move around and up in the pocket which requires better instincts overall.

5—Update on injuries. West Virginia was without starting tight end Mike O’Laughlin and backup running back Tony Mathis against Maryland and Brown provided an update on their status.

Despite deemed as precautionary in fall camp, O’Laughlin has yet to practice with a foot injury and his absence was felt on the field against the Terrapins. The Mountaineers were forced to use more 10-personnel than initially planned and while backup T.J. Banks filled in admirably across his 32 snaps there still wasn’t the quality depth that was needed at the position to use it effectively. Already it seems unlikely that O’Laughlin will play this weekend because he has yet to practice, although Brown did say that the hope is that they are able to get him going in at least a limited capacity.

Still with an FCS team on the schedule and the amount of time that O’Laughlin has been away from the field it would be a major surprise if he is going to suit up this weekend. And for now, the expectation is that the coaching staff would like to get him back on the field in some role by Virginia Tech.

The news seems more optimistic for Mathis, who experienced a setback last week that limited him to wearing street clothes on the sidelines for the matchup. Brown is hopeful that he will be back in the mix this week which would give the Mountaineers some experienced depth behind Leddie Brown.