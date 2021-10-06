Neal's deal: Five key items from West Virginia football

We examine what was said as well as what it means for the football team both this week and moving ahead as the Mountaineers navigate the 2021 schedule.

1—West Virginia lacks consistency. This isn’t breaking news to anybody that has followed this football team through the start of the season, but the Mountaineers have yet to put together a full game against FBS competition. Everything was a positive against Long Island but there are arguments to be had that might have been the worst football team to play at Mountaineer Field possibly ever.

In the other four games, West Virginia has either been tied or led late in the contest only to come out with a 1-3 result and plenty of frustration to go around. Brown acknowledged that the fan base is frustrated and believes it’s not misplaced, as he too is more frustrated than anybody over the efforts.

The margin for error this year is razor thin and Brown understands that, but this team continues to find ways to not put a compete effort together or get out of its own way in critical junctions of games. That isn’t just the offense or that isn’t solely on the quarterback as some want to misplace the blame but quite frankly in every phase of football. This team is going to continue to come up short in big moments until it can find a way to close games and put forward the best effort possible for all four quarters.

Brown admitted he’s still pissed over what unfolded with the first half against Texas Tech and how his team simply wasn’t ready to play. He hasn’t tried to place the blame anywhere else but at his own feet and he has to find a way to have his team ready to go at all times.

On the positive side, Brown believes that if this team is better detail oriented he does believe that it’s possible to fix some of these miscues but now it’s time to show that improvement. Brown has a plan to address some of these things, which is a positive, but making it happen is a different situation entirely.

2—Timeouts addressed. I asked Brown about this after the game, and he pointed the finger on himself that he had the wrong personnel on the field on the second offensive timeout of the second half. He elected to go into further detail on this and said that while they have a package of plays for redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Greene, the play that was called was not one of those. Instead, it was a play that was supposed to be for senior quarterback Jarret Doege, and it forced them to burn their second offensive timeout of the half. Now, we know those were incredibly costly as Texas Tech was able to essentially tick valuable seconds off the clock by running the football and kicking a field goal with only a handful of seconds left and the Mountaineers needing to go the entire length of the field.

Brown also addressed the first example in the second half and simply called it a missed assignment, which forced the West Virginia offense to again burn a valuable timeout on a first down at the four-yard line. Brown admitted it shouldn’t occur, but I do think it has been more of an issue with burning those timeouts than he suggested. The positive is that Brown said that there hasn’t been any communication issues that have forced the timeouts and instead it has been other items.

3—Baylor wants to run. The Bears have morphed into an 11 and 12 personnel type of team that simply wants to establish the ground game and take their shots when they can. They have several bigger running backs that can get vertical and create havoc as well as some big play threats on the outside.

The Bears trust Gerry Bohanon to run the offense and he has done a good job taking care of the football and minimizing any mistakes that could come in the passing game. But make no mistake about it, this is a team that wants to play big boy football and use their tight ends as well as motions and other window dressing to create advantages and extra gaps in the run game.

Finding a way to get them off schedule and behind the sticks will be critical to avoid those shot plays down the field when they are able to effectively run their offense.

4—Brown understands the limitations but doesn’t excuse them for offensive issues. The head coach wants to have a more explosive offense that can simply line up and outscore anybody in the Big 12 Conference. Let’s get that out of the way before we even touch this subject because for some reason this has become a sticking point with some people. Of course, they want to be more explosive and push the ball down the field and score more points. That goes without question when it comes to the offensive side of the ball moving forward as they continue to develop the program.

But that doesn’t mean Brown can’t acknowledge some of the issues that this current team has when it comes to doing just that. You have to do what your offensive line and quarterback are comfortable doing and at times that has looked very good offensively and other times the exact opposite. One of the biggest differences in the second half against Texas Tech was that West Virginia was much more aggressive on the field with more energy but also they executed the fundamentals. It also took some individual efforts to win in situations that the offense simply didn’t do in the first half.

This team is built to rely on its defense but with that the Mountaineers have to find a way to run the football better and be more efficient when they are throwing the football. That’s still a formula for success if there is execution across the board and even with some of the issues.

Brown is nowhere near content with how things have played out to date, but they have schemed guys open and done the same in the run game and it comes down to making those plays. They must improve but schematically Brown believes it is sound and it comes down to executing.

This offense isn’t good enough to survive knocking itself off track and getting behind the sticks and they must be more efficient when it comes to solving those issues.

5—Efficiency matters. West Virginia hasn’t had a ton of possessions this year averaging 8-10 per game making the margin for error even smaller than it would be. Against Oklahoma that was by design, but the rest of the games have been more of the way it has unfolded during the course of the contests. You have to find a way to put the ball in the end zone and at the end of the game, Brown has his eyes on yards per attempt, third and fourth down percentages and of course scoring in the red zone.

Those are the statistics that matter when it comes to finding success and West Virginia has to do a much better job in each of those areas. If you’re having limited possessions, you have to find a way to cash in on those as much as possible when it comes to scoring touchdowns and not kicking field goals.