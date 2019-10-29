We examine what was said as well as what it means for the football team both this week and moving ahead as the Mountaineers navigate the 2019 schedule.

1—A big opportunity at hands. West Virginia will be the show Thursday night in an old-fashioned primetime ESPN showcase game on the road against the surprisingly undefeated Baylor Bears. It’s an exciting opportunity for a young team for a variety of reasons, but perhaps more importantly it is a chance to take a step forward in the improvement department.

That had been a strength of this team for the most part since the first half at Missouri but the wheels came off the track in the second half against Oklahoma. The team hasn’t played well at all times, but there is hope on the offensive side especially with a young cast of characters that continues to mature and grow up with each game.

The late kick is exciting for the players and the coaching staff as well plus the chance to get a resume defining win on the roster is always a compelling factor. It doesn’t get much better than a chance to knock off the only undefeated team in the league, although it certainly will be difficult. The good news is there is a renewed focus and energy with the team after the bye and that could carry over.

In his first year at Troy, Brown led the Trojans on the road 2-5 against an Appalachian State team that would go onto win 11 games and fell 44-41 in triple overtime but that loss helped to lay the foundation of what the program would become over the next three years. Could this be that type of game for the Mountaineers young football team? That remains to be seen, but the opportunity is certainly there.

2—The situation at bandit. Brown stopped shorting of ruling out starting bandit linebacker Quondarius Qualls but he did admit that he is doubtful for the matchup against Baylor. That’s not good news with the other player that was expected to see major snaps there in Vandarius Cowan already sidelined for the season leaving the spot a piecemeal of what options are left on the roster.

That means that if Qualls does indeed sit out as is the expectation, you’ll see a mixture of the remaining mike linebackers on the roster with Dylan Tonkery likely taking the lead role as well as a combination of Zach Sandwisch and perhaps most intriguingly freshman Jared Bartlett.

Bartlett is an exciting option in the long term because he is an athletic linebacker that has the frame and skill set to become a natural pass rusher. That was on display in the short term when he arrived on campus but an ankle injury sidelined him in camp and left him out of the picture. Now, with the benefit of the redshirt rule the Mountaineers have a chance to do an early test drive in a spot where they honestly don’t have many other options to choose from. Is it ideal? Far from it, but with the injuries mounting at the position it at least is a look at what the future could provide at that spot.

3—Don’t use the F word. No, not that word. But Brown made it clear that now seven games into their careers that West Virginia can’t rely on the built-in excuse of playing so many freshmen across the roster. Yes, with as many as 13 true and redshirt freshmen there but at this point in the season the Mountaineers have to pretty much suck it up and deal with the hand they were dealt. West Virginia has to use these games as a way to get this team prepared for what will happen down the road. That means that taking those lumps now and finding out what this team has for the future.

Brown slipped up himself almost uttering the word once during his press conference, but it is an undeniable fact that it is hard to win with that many freshmen in that many key roles. Still, the good news is that those players are going to mature and doing it under fire is a great way to do it.

4—Keith Washington is back. After missing two games with a groin issue, senior cornerback Keith Washington is now ready to return and that is a significant boost to the West Virginia secondary. While freshman Nicktroy Fortune played well in his absence there is no replacing the experience and overall playmaking ability that Washington brings to the table. For the year, Washington has only allowed 7 receptions on 20 targets for 87 yards and if it wasn’t for getting crossed up at Texas on a single play wouldn’t have allowed any touchdowns this season either.

Washington has three interceptions and six pass breakups on the season and has allowed an NFL passer rating of 26.5 when thrown his way. So needless to say going against a complement of talented passing targets is going to be a big boost for a team looking for anything it can get on the positive injury front.

5—The deal with Tony Mathis? One of the deepest positions on the team is in the backfield, so much so that West Virginia was able to redshirt Martell Pettaway after appearing in four games and handing the keys of the position over to the other three options. Well, a fourth contender for carries could be coming into the picture sooner rather than later with the ongoing development of freshman running back Tony Mathis. The Georgia product was battling an injury which limited him during the early portion of the season but put together a strong series of practices over the bye week which has now put him firmly in contention to get some snaps potentially as early as this week.

While Mathis could be held off for another week or two, Brown did make it clear that he is going to be receiving carries this year but will still maintain his redshirt with the four game rule. The Mountaineers are going to test the wheels of their freshman running back sooner rather than later and it’s just another piece in an already very talented backfield even heading into next season if the blocking improves.