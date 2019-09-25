We examine what was said as well as what it means for the football team both this week and moving ahead as the Mountaineers navigate the 2019 schedule.

1—Josh Sills is out for the season. West Virginia is going to be without the services of one of its best and most experienced offensive linemen after it was announced that redshirt junior Josh Sills will miss the remainder of the year after undergoing surgery. Sills has started 24 games during his career, including two this season, and was a centerpiece to what the Mountaineers were doing up front.

He had missed the past two games due to injury which caused a shakeup of the offensive front with Chase Behrndt and John Hughes stepping into that role and now that move will be for the remainder of the year.

The move was a necessary one for his long term future and while Brown wouldn’t get specific he said that it was a common football injury. With this so fresh there has been no discussion of a possible sixth-year or medical redshirt but that obviously could be in play down the line once things settle.

In the immediate, the loss of Sills is a blow to not only the depth but the experience of the line but if Sills isn’t healthy this is the best move for him and the program. The brunt of the weight will now be thrown onto Behrndt’s shoulders to make the most of his opportunities there although that will likely cause some shuffling at other spots in the backup ranks as well. The good news is that Behrndt has plenty of experience from last season and has put together two strong games in a row.

It’s an unfortunate blow, but if a player goes down another has to step up and now West Virginia is facing that with the loss of Sills.

2—Recruiting is a focus this week. West Virginia coaches will be hitting the road from Thursday-Saturday in order to get out and eyeball a number of top prospects as well as current commitments. The Mountaineers currently have 13 pledges in the class and you can expect that each of those as well as multiple top uncommitted targets will be receiving visits from the coaching staff.

The bye week affords those coaches a chance to get on the road and have some evaluation opportunities not only for those already in the fold and even uncommitted players but future ones as well. This is a very important byproduct of the bye week and expect things to heat up on the recruiting trail some after it somewhat takes a back seat during the course of the regular season. By now you could likely guess the names that will be getting visits for this class but this serves as a way for the coaches to turn over some stones for future ones when it comes to identification, too.

This week, along with the bye week later in the year will serve as the biggest opportunities to do that this fall so expect the coaches to take full advantage of it.

3—Downfield passing issues. When West Virginia has connected down the field in the passing game it’s paid off with three of the four completions over 20+ yards resulting in touchdowns. Therein lies the problem though as starting quarterback Austin Kendall has only completed 4-18 on the year for 121 yards. So I asked Brown how to address those issues?

His answer. “We’ve got to complete them, Keenan.”

He was joking there but out of the seven called downfield passing plays against Kansas they were unable to connect on any of them. Correcting that starts with an approach schematically to put players in a better position and then trickles down to every other aspect of the pass play. They have to not only win the routes at wide receiver but throw a more catchable ball downfield and it’s something that has to change in a hurry. Brown realizes that the offenses that lie ahead in the Big 12 Conference are going to require hitting on some big plays in order to keep pace with their scoring efforts.

Some of that is going to come with protection and more timing on offense, but it's an issue that has to be corrected in order to stretch defenses.

Instead of counting on nine, ten play drives it would help the issue in order to get some of those chunk plays down the field and it will be a focus.

4—West Virginia is going to play both freshmen wide receivers all year. Last year, it was made clear that the plan was for Ali Jennings to avoid a redshirt and play past the four game threshold. There was still a question as if the same would happen for Winston Wright. Well, that is not a question anymore as Brown has pulled back the curtain and made it clear that unless something changes (there’s a Blue Lot joke in there) Wright is going to be seeing more than four games of action as well.

Wright played 41 snaps against Kansas and has turned 7 catches into 40 yards over his two games since being inserted into the rotation and has made some very impressive moves after the catch to boot. Expect the role for both of these players to continue to grow as Brown even said that Jennings was perhaps the most impressive outside wide receiver option against Kansas a week after catching a touchdown.

Those are just two more impressive young talents to add to a room that is chocked full of it and now both are going to have the opportunity to showcase what they can do over the course of the year.

5—The bye week is about them. West Virginia isn’t going to spend a ton of time on Texas, who they’ll play Oct. 5, this week and instead put the focus on themselves. This will be about efficiency as the players will have opportunities to have some good on good work against each other and work to improve in some of the areas that have been glaring weaknesses.

Players were given off Sunday and Monday and will receive the same treatment Friday and Saturday so the bulk of what will be done is over the three-day window in the middle of the week. The goal will be to have the players in and out with an hour dedicated to the veterans and then controlled scrimmage situations with the developmental guys on the roster to get them reps.

West Virginia did not have a good week of practice leading up to the Kansas game and that is going to be one of the focuses this week in order to right the ship. Brown plans to show them some of their bad habits in practice from a week ago and work on getting more out of them on the bye week.

Some of that is going to come with a young team but now it's about finding that balance moving forward and preparing like a veteran over the long haul.