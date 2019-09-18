WVSports.com looks at the weekly press conference from West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and determines the five most interesting topics of discussion.

We examine what was said as well as what it means for the football team both this week and moving ahead as the Mountaineers navigate the 2019 schedule.





1—Redshirt no more. After playing 19 snaps in his debut and reeling in 3 catches for 28 yards and a touchdown, true freshman Ali Jennings is going to be seeing a lot more action moving forward. Brown left little doubt as to where he stood by saying that he would play in more than the four allowed games in order to maintain a redshirt. A physically ready option, Jennings showed little signs of being overwhelmed in the moment when he was on the field and now is ready for more.



The second freshman wide receiver in Winston Wright is still under consideration as to whether he’ll play more than the four allotted games. He saw 16 snaps against North Carolina State in his debut and turned that into 4 catches for 13 yards. The return of Tevin Bush after a suspension could muddy the waters some for his opportunity to take a larger role but it will be interesting to track.

At this stage it seems clear that outside of Jennings, West Virginia is going to play Kerry Martin, Tykee Smith, Jordan Jefferson and Nicktroy Fortune in more than the four games but anybody else could be a guess right now as to when they could be called upon for action.

2—Injury updates. West Virginia is going to have left guard Mike Brown back after missing the North Carolina State game due to an illness. That will be a boost to the depth of the offensive line, although it’s unclear if it will force any sort of adjustment to the starting lineup. The news isn’t as concrete for starting right guard Josh Sills who is battling an injury which also sidelined him against the Wolfpack. His status isn’t likely to be determined until later in the week but if he is cleared it would be interesting to see if he is reinserted into the lineup immediately and what the ripple effects would be after a very impressive effort from the starters against the Wolfpack.

There is no question that the line gets better with Sills involved but coming off an injury it remains to be seen if he will be able to go. The future is trending up here as the Mountaineers have gone from not even having five offensive linemen they trust to possibly having as many as eight that could rotate in games. That is a positive development for not only this coming week but the rest of the year.

At wide receiver, West Virginia is likely going to get Sean Ryan back after he had to leave the game with an injury. He hasn’t been fully cleared yet but did participate in the walk through Monday and is on the current trajectory to see the filed against the Jayhawks this weekend.

3—Pettaway still in the plans. The usage, or lack thereof, of senior running back Martell Pettaway caught the attention of a number of people against North Carolina State. The Michigan native saw 15 carries in the first two games but didn’t see the field against the Wolfpack. Well, that was by design.

No it wasn’t a discipline issue or a case of Pettaway being in the doghouse but instead the Mountaineers did not use many two-back looks and once Kennedy McKoy started running the ball well they turned to him almost exclusively after Alec Sinkfield got the start. The Mountaineers used a lot of outside zone and perimeter run looks which isn’t necessarily a good fit for Pettaway’s style as well.

West Virginia turned to Leddie Brown to close the game by gutting out some tough yards which left little room for Pettaway to get the ball. That is not an indication that Pettaway is being wrote out of the game script as Brown made it clear that he still has his trust, it’s more of a one-week situation. We’ll see how things continue to develop moving forward but at least we have an answer for one week.

4—Campbell makes a play at mike. West Virginia has not gotten the type of production that they want out of the mike linebacker position and redshirt senior Shea Campbell made the most of his 34 snaps. He was active and did a nice job in the blitz packages while understanding his assignments. The biggest thing is that Campbell looked quick after returning from an injury that limited him for most of fall camp.

Starter Dylan Tonkery still out snapped him with 56 against North Carolina State but defensive coordinator Vic Koenning believes that the situation could be more of a 50-50 time share between the two players as the season moves forward. The Mountaineers need to get more production there and it will be a situation to watch as both could see a role on defense.

West Virginia could see a mix of the two moving forward but it’s become rather clear that somebody is going to have to step up to make the defense more effective.

5—There’s a reason for those punt snaps. You might have noticed that West Virginia has been using diagonal snaps for punts at times through the first three games of the season. Does it have something to do with preference of left-footed Australian punter Josh Growden? A situation where the snapper is confused? What gives here? Well it actually is a case of simple geometry.

Yes, geometry on the football field. The reason for those snaps is to basically affect the block angles and take the backside edge out of the play. The snap allows Growden to stay square like he would on a traditional punt but the angle takes the backside rush out of the play.

So now when you see those diagonal snaps you know the reason.