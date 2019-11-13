We examine what was said as well as what it means for the football team both this week and moving ahead as the Mountaineers navigate the 2019 schedule.

1—A plan for quarterback. West Virginia head coach has a plan for the quarterback position, he just isn’t going to discuss it. A week after both Austin Kendall and Jarret Doege got into the game against Texas Tech, Brown made it clear that the Mountaineers will enter this week with a set strategy that they will rep throughout the course of practice but the details of that are something that he wasn’t intent on leaking to the media ahead of the road trip to Kansas State.

So for those looking at speculation, there are a number of routes we can go here. I think it’s at least clear on the surface that Brown is looking at ways to at worst find a way to get both on the field in some capacity. Does that mean that Doege is going to take over the reins? Likely not, but it could mean that he is going to see some work regardless of how Kendall performs.

Again, this is simply speculation on my end that is based on nothing more than me reading into what was or more wasn’t said about the situation. Still, with three games left and each of them in play for Doege to see the field and maintain his redshirt it wouldn’t be surprising for the Mountaineers to look at both players on the field.

2—West Virginia getting healthier. This week it was much more good news than bad on the injury front as the Mountaineers should be getting back sophomore linebacker Josh Chandler and potentially even sophomore wide receiver Sean Ryan after sitting out since the Texas game after surgery.

A decision on both redshirt junior wide receiver T.J. Simmons and kicker Evan Staley will be made later this week but for the most part the team is finally starting to get some better news on the health front down the stretch run of the season. The Mountaineers aren’t going to have back junior cornerback Dreshun Miller just yet but he is making progress and could potentially see a game or two of action before the end of the year is up and still maintain two years of eligibility.

It’s been a tough year for the Mountaineers overall when it comes to injuries but the program is finally going to start getting some of these players back for the stretch run.

3—Jared Bartlett will redshirt. After already appearing in two games and three games left, there was some doubt as to whether West Virginia was going to be able to preserve the full year for true freshman Jared Bartlett or be forced to play him due to how many injuries have mounted at the spot.

Well, there is little doubt as to what will unfold now as Brown made it clear that the plan will be to sit him in at least one game in order to make sure that he doesn’t have a situation where he can’t preserve this year moving forward. The athletic linebacker is only scratching the surface of what he could be in the future as he develops and adds weight to his frame and with four years left he can help the defense in the future much more than he could this team in a limited sample size.

Bartlett has already shown a knack for getting off the edge and creating pressure and that is going to be a big piece of what the Mountaineers do in the future at that spot.

4—The plan for Chandler. West Virginia has been without linebacker Josh Chandler for the past few games, although that is set to change possibly as early as this weekend against Kansas State. But when it comes to his future on the Mountaineers roster, it’s becoming apparently obvious that he is going to be transitioning from one spot to another. Chandler had been playing the WILL spot for much of the year before sliding over to MIKE and that is where he is likely going to be moving forward.

Putting Chandler there gives not only more athleticism in the middle but it provides the defense an intelligent linebacker that knows where he and the rest of the defense needs to be. It’s a natural move that makes sense for a lot of reasons as the Mountaineers need to find more speed and players that can move sideline to sideline at that spot in the scheme. This will be a good move for the program down the road as Chandler was starting to emerge as one of the true difference makers on the unit and now will have the keys to the car so to speak as the force in the middle.

5—Managing Sam James. Brown wasn’t bashful when he said that he is harder on the redshirt freshman wide receiver than anybody else in that room. He does it for a reason as well because he believes that James has a very bright future down the road at the position. It’s easy to see why as well as James has shown flashes of what he could become at the position and even has positively impacted games this year as arguably the featured player on the offense in his first full year. He is coming off a 14-catch, 223-yard game, the fourth most for any player in school history with the yardage and left some of those totals on the field with four drops and some under-thrown balls.

Brown has liked the talent that James has shown since he first arrived on campus and he continues to see flashes of what he can do in the games as well. He has to manage expectations at times because he is so young, but he also can see what the freshman could become as he continues to gain experience and a comfort level in the offensive scheme. The Mountaineers have a potential standout moving forward and while Brown is admittedly hard on his young receiver, he also has to remember that sometimes you can focus too much on the negatives.

The fact that James bounced back after some miscues against Texas Tech, which didn’t happen at times earlier in the year is a very positive sign for his development and one Brown wants to see.