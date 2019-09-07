WVSports.com looks at the postgame press conference from West Virginia head coach Neal Brown following the team's 38-7 loss to Missouri and determines the three most interesting topics of discussion.

We examine what was said as well as what it means for the football team both this week and moving forward.

1. West Virginia is still a work in progress - This is something Brown has said numerous times since he took over and that’s been seen these first two games, especially against Missouri.

The Mountaineers had no rhythm offensively against the Tigers and have racked up just 64 rushing yards in these first two games combined. On Saturday, they were held scoreless until the fourth quarter.



Missed tackles were an issue defensively but Brown saw more competitiveness from the defensive and special teams sides of the ball during the second half.



Speaking of defense, Brown briefly spoke on the injury to starting defensive end Taijh Alston, who was carted off the field during the second quarter.



“We’ll visit more about that on Tuesday,” Brown said. “It doesn’t look good.”



Brown believes the team’s performance wasn’t the result of them not being ready to play but rather being outplayed against a Missouri team he studied all summer, knew wasn’t going to be a good matchup against the Mountaineers and could contend for the SEC east.



Missouri bounced back from a disappointing loss to Wyoming last week and showed that that game wasn’t an indicator of their team’s identity and now West Virginia has an opportunity to respond to this adversity and show what they’re made of next week against North Carolina State.



“I’m very disappointed in our performance, but I’m not discouraged and I want that to be heard loud and clear,” Brown said following the game. “We’re a work in progress. I’ve been saying that really since I got here and that’s not negative, that’s what it is. That’s where we’re at.”



2. One-on-one battles - Brown made it clear what West Virginia will have to do offensively to have more success moving forward.



They have to win one-on-one battles on the offensive line and in coverage.



Brown said that’s what opposing defenses will continue to against West Virginia’s struggling offense. They will show a front that will force the offensive linemen to block in one-on-one situations and the defense will put one more defender in the box and then play man coverage. To get the run game going, West Virginia will have to win one-on-one blocks at the point of contact.



Along with gaining just 30 yards on the ground against Missouri Saturday on 32 carries, the Mountaineers threw for just 141 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions between Austin Kendall and Jack Allison. Allison played just one series and didn’t return to the game after throwing a pick-six in the fourth quarter.



Overall, West Virginia gained 171 total yards, averaged just 2.9 yards per play and went 7-for-16 on third downs.



“Until we win one-on-one blocks, until we win in one-on-one coverage and until we break a tackle, we’re going to struggle,” Brown said. “We haven’t done that and it was exposed in a bad way today.”



3. Reason for flipping Behrndt and Sills on the offensive line - Prior to Saturday’s loss, West Virginia shuffled its offensive line back to the way it was during the spring and most of fall camp.



Missouri native Chase Behrndt, who was playing center during the spring and fall, started at right guard against James Madison last week but found himself back at center against the Tigers. The man who replaced him at center towards the end of fall camp, Josh Sills, was back at right guard.



The reason for this was to have Sills play at his natural position according to Brown, due to his size and inability to have a low pad level while playing at center.



“He played average at center a week ago,” Brown said. "It’s difficult for him to play that position because he’s so high-hipped, so it’s hard for him to get pad leverage. Our communication was better with him at center…but best thing personally for Josh was to play him at guard.”



Still, West Virginia’s offensive line struggled to get any kind of push/movement up front and no other linemen really got into the mix except for John Hughes, who played right tackle in place of Kelby Wickline briefly.



In short, the offensive line must improve, not just the starters but the reserves as well.



“I think it’s an indication the guys behind (the starters) gotta get better because those five didn’t necessarily play great, but nobody behind them has shown that they’re ready to play,” Brown said.