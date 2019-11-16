WVSports.com looks at the Kansas State postgame press conference from West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown and determines the three most interesting topics of discussion following West Virginia's 24-20 road win over the 24th-ranked Wildcats.

We examine what was said as well as what it means for the football team both this week and moving forward.

1. A big win for the program - West Virginia’s upset win over Kansas State is so far the biggest victory for the program in the Neal Brown era.

The Mountaineers have been in striking distance in a few games this season and nearly pulled off an upset win on the road against Baylor just a couple of weeks ago.

Coaches have emphasized their goal of the team putting itself in a position to win heading into the fourth quarter and until Saturday, the Mountaineers just haven’t been able to pull it off in what has been a frustrating season with injuries, mistakes and some tough losses.

However, it all came together for West Virginia against the 24th-ranked Wildcats as the Mountaineers were able to come up with some key stops defensively, force two turnovers and commit none themselves and put together a solid game on special teams aside from one missed field goal.

The win over the Wildcats is West Virginia’s first win over a ranked opponent since beating Texas last season. It was the program’s first upset win since defeating Iowa State at home in 2017.

Brown expressed his gratitude for his players and staff following the game, praising his staff for the game planning in all three phases and players for believing and holding themselves accountable--two things that were part of Brown’s message to them prior.

“I really felt like that we’d be in a position at some point to win a game or win more than one game that maybe we shouldn’t have,” Brown said following the win. “To come in here vs. the No. 24 team in the country, a team that beat Oklahoma on this field, it’s big for our program.”

2. The decision to start Doege - Junior quarterback and Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege made his first start in the gold and blue Saturday in place of Austin Kendall and delivered with a strong performance.

Doege, who started 17 career games at Bowling Green, completed 20-of-30 passes for 234 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Lubbock, Texas native made his debut late in the third quarter during West Virginia’s loss to Texas Tech and played the rest of the way.

According to Brown, the plan last week was for Kendall, who had started every game this season at quarterback for the Mountaineers prior to Saturday, to play 60 snaps and Doege play 40.

They flipped that scenario this week to see how it would go during the week.

“Our struggles offensively hadn’t been because of him,” Brown said of Kendall. “He may not have played as well as he can, but he hadn’t played poorly.”

But Brown’s decision to start Doege came down to him believing that the team needed a change after losing five straight games. Doege also practiced well during the week.

“Austin was pretty disappointed and I get it and I feel for him,” Brown said during the game. “But Jarret came in, prepared himself all week and I thought he was under control.”

3. Update on Norwood - Redshirt senior safety Josh Norwood made an incredible interception early in the second quarter which at that time was just Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson’s second interception of the season (the first of his two interceptions against West Virginia).