Nester: West Virginia freshman Milum has potential

Doug Nester knows a little about being a high-level offensive line recruit from the state of West Virginia.

That’s because the one-time U.S. Army All-American selection was one himself.

Nester, rated as the No. 156 best prospect nationally by Rivals.com, originally committed to Ohio State before opening his options down the stretch. The Spring Valley product eventually narrowed his choices down to Virginia Tech and Penn State before signing a letter of intent with the Hokies.

After playing over 1,000 snaps in two seasons with the program, Nester elected to leave Blacksburg and transferred back to his home state to play his football in Morgantown.

So, it’s safe to take his word for it when he discusses the potential of another Timberwolf in 2021 offensive tackle signee Wyatt Milum. The two have known each other since high school when Nester took on the role of a big brother to him on the football field.

“Before our first game at Spring Valley together I told him he could be a guy just like I was and after that first game he started to get division one offers and I just told him ‘I told you so’,” he said.

Milum would eventually end up as the No. 186th best prospect nationally and collect offers from Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia and West Virginia among many others. After visiting a number of schools, the in-state prospect became the biggest commitment under Neal Brown.

Nester played as a true freshman, and he sees many of the same attributes in what Milum can bring to the table along the offensive line.

“He definitely has the attributes for it. Just getting the finer details down for him. I think he’s a very capable player if he puts his mind to it,” he said.

Milum is in the mix at the offensive tackle spots, which is incredible considering he just arrived on campus in June, and it helps that Nester is there to help provide a guiding hand.

It’s unclear if Milum will be ready for a major role this fall, but Nester understands the potential and is trying to help the talented freshman tap into it.

“I’ve been trying to calm him down whenever he needs to and trying to be a big brother to him like I was in high school,” he said. “I’m trying to get him to come along with me.”