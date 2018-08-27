SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

There will be a new high school basketball program starting in West Virginia soon.

The team, Heritage IJN WV, will be located in Ravenswood at Heritage Christian Academy and should begin play this fall. The basketball program was founded by Tracy Justin Dempsey, a former assistant at Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia.

It was there that Dempsey saw first-hand the opportunity to help underprivileged kids both here and abroad through the game of basketball as he helped build the program.

“I was inspired by my experience there and decided to try to do the same thing here,” he said. “I decided to start a nationally competitive basketball program at a private school in West Virginia and use that program as a tool to raise money to help kids from America and even around the world.”

Dempsey knew that he couldn’t raise the funding to start a tuition free dormitory school so he founded a 501c3 nonprofit non-profit named IJN WV Inc. The Harts native had watched how successful the programs were at Huntington Prep and Teays Valley Christian so he knew it was possible to assemble a nationally competitive team inside the Mountain State.

So with a plan, Dempsey then went to work on finding a physical location that had the same visions as his own for the program. After nearly a year of searching, that came after meeting with the administrators at Heritage Christian Academy.

“I could tell right away that they were just as passionate about helping children by giving them a better opportunity at life,” he said.

The non-profit funds all costs associated with the students attending Heritage Christian Academy including clothing, good and supplies and also all costs associated with the Heritage IJN WV basketball team.

The project is a culmination of three years in the making with the creation and locating the interested parties in order to make it a reality. Dempsey, who has background in legal education, already was aware of non-profits and his time at Mountain Mission provided him the contacts to locate talented international basketball players so it made sense to pursue it.

It was delayed a year due to the amount of time required to obtain Heritage Christian Academy’s ability to accept international students, but with the international visa permit granted in June the program has been full-steam ahead with the goal of being up and running this year.

The school is already set to play in seven showcase games with Phenom Hoops and all the national or prep teams in the region. The rest of the schedule is still in the process of being finalized.

Already Dempsey has commitments from ten kids he believes to be division one level players and a few young players as well. Many of them have not yet arrived due to delays in the international visa process and lack of technology or financial abilities in their areas, but all are expected to be on campus by the end of September.

“I want to first establish a relationship with the NCAA to make sure each student is on the right track to qualify for college. This will be a priority along with making sure each student has the opportunity and needed environment to grow athletically and academically,” he said.

For more information on IJN WV or Heritage Christian Academy they can contact Dempsey at heritage.ijn@gmail.com