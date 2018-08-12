There’s a whole lot more that goes into playing along the offensive line than it looks.

It was something redshirt sophomore Josh Sills had to learn once arriving at West Virginia. That’s because in high school, playing the position is boiled down to basically ‘see guy, block guy’.

Even more so when you consider that he didn’t have a full-time offensive line coach at the prep level to go over techniques and the intricacies of playing the position.

So Sills served as basically a mauler where he was graded positively by simply preventing his man from making the tackle. It’s a little more complicated at the college level.