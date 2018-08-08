SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson hasn’t been bashful with his group when it comes to who is going to emerge from the pack and see the field this fall.

“My goal two weeks from now is I want the best 11 on the field,” he said.

That lends itself to some potential moving and shaking with pieces on that side of the ball and one domino that’s already fallen in that category is the usage of junior Josh Norwood.

A free safety throughout the course of the spring, the former Ohio State product was spotted repping at a new position with the cornerbacks during the first open practice and there’s reason for that.

Norwood has plenty of experience there as a highly recruited player out of Valdosta, Georgia and also spent time there with the Buckeyes. So considering the fact that cornerback doesn’t have the logjam that the Mountaineers have at safety it’s only natural to let him see some reps there.

“He’s a kid we can play anywhere,” Gibson said. “…He’s going to be on the field somewhere.”

When it comes to that best 11, through the early stages of fall camp Norwood has been just that for West Virginia so the coaching staff has been experimenting with ways to get him on the field. Part of the attraction to him is the effort that he brings to the field each and every practice.

“He’s a football player and he loves to play. He’s one of the most competitive guys I’ve been around,” said cornerbacks coach Doug Belk who served as his lead recruiter.

Belk even went as far to say that he plays at such a high-pace that he reminds him of a player that is known for his motor such as redshirt junior linebacker David Long.

While only standing 5-foot-10 and just under 175-pounds, Norwood plays with a physical element that doesn’t match his stature showing no fear to come up and lay a hit. It’s part of what attracted Belk to his skill set when he found out that he was looking for a new home last year.

“He gives it all he has every play. He’s a very unique player with his ability to play both and his love for the game and passion he plays with is unmatched,” Belk said.

The good news is that Norwood helps bring a level of versatility that he could end up at multiple spots, opening the door for him to make his way onto the field. There’s even the chance that nickel could be in his future once that aspect is thrown in the mix.

But in the meantime, the coaches are tasked with finding out what is best for him and where he can best serve the team. Currently there are six players battling for the job at cornerback and there’s a chance that Norwood could end up manning one of those spots come Sept. 1.

“He’s just a guy that brings it every day and love the way he works and his attitude. He’s a guy that sticks out,” Gibson said.