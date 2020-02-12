No. 14 West Virginia basketball falls to No. 3 Kansas at home, 58-49
No. 14 West Virginia (18-6, 6-5) fell for the first time at home this season as No. 3 Kansas (21-3, 10-1) completed the regular season sweep of the Mountaineers Wednesday night, 58-49, in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers were 12-0 at home this season prior to Wednesday’s loss and have now dropped two straight games.
Wednesday’s game began with some physical and intense play on both sides of the floor and the game was tied at 6-all at the 15:42 mark in the first half.
With Kansas leading by a score of 10-8, the Mountaineers went on a 7-0 run that consisted of four points from Oscar Tshiebwe and three from Emmitt Matthews. This run put West Virginia ahead by a score of 15-10 with just under 13 minutes left until halftime.
The Jayhawks narrowed their deficit down to one, but West Virginia answered with a three-pointer from Miles McBride and jump shot from Derek Culver to take a six-point lead.
West Virginia and Kansas continued to battle back-and-forth and after a jumper from David McCormack, the Mountaineers’ lead was cut down to two points at 23-21.
From there, West Virginia would end the first half on a 7-3 run to take a 30-24 lead into the locker room for halftime.
Halftime Stats:
Kansas opened up the second half with a 6-0 run to tie the game up at 30 less than two minutes into the half. West Virginia then managed to answer back with a 6-0 run of its own to take a 36-30 lead at the 16:18 mark.
After a pair of free throws from Devon Dotson, the Mountaineers continued their run and led by nine points after a three-pointer from Jordan McCabe and jumper from Miles McBride.
The Jayhawks battled back, ended West Virginia’s 11-2 run and narrowed down its lead to 41-36 after back-to-back baskets.
With West Virginia leading by seven points, Kansas used three-pointers from Dotson and Isaiah Moss (with a layup from Culver sandwiched in between) to make it a three-point game in favor of the Mountaineers with 7:52 remaining. This was the start of a 9-2 run that gave Kansas a 49-48 lead.
After a free throw from Jermaine Haley, the Jayhawks extended their lead to five points at 54-49 thanks to five straight points from Moss.
From there, time ran out for the Mountaineers and Kansas took control, handing West Virginia its first home loss of the season.
The Mountaineers will hit the road to face top-ranked Baylor Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.
Final Stats:
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik
•Like us on Facebook