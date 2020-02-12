No. 14 West Virginia (18-6, 6-5) fell for the first time at home this season as No. 3 Kansas (21-3, 10-1) completed the regular season sweep of the Mountaineers Wednesday night, 58-49, in Morgantown.



The Mountaineers were 12-0 at home this season prior to Wednesday’s loss and have now dropped two straight games.



Wednesday’s game began with some physical and intense play on both sides of the floor and the game was tied at 6-all at the 15:42 mark in the first half.



With Kansas leading by a score of 10-8, the Mountaineers went on a 7-0 run that consisted of four points from Oscar Tshiebwe and three from Emmitt Matthews. This run put West Virginia ahead by a score of 15-10 with just under 13 minutes left until halftime.



The Jayhawks narrowed their deficit down to one, but West Virginia answered with a three-pointer from Miles McBride and jump shot from Derek Culver to take a six-point lead.



West Virginia and Kansas continued to battle back-and-forth and after a jumper from David McCormack, the Mountaineers’ lead was cut down to two points at 23-21.



From there, West Virginia would end the first half on a 7-3 run to take a 30-24 lead into the locker room for halftime.