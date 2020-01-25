No. 14/15 West Virginia (16-3, 5-2) came up with its second-ever win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge by rolling past Missouri (9-10, 1-6), 74-51, in Morgantown Saturday afternoon.



With the win, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins now has 876 career wins, tying him with legendary University of Kentucky head coach Adolph Rupp for seventh all-time in NCAA Division I men’s basketball.



Oscar Tshiebwe scored the first basket of the game just over two minutes into the contest and he followed that up with a dunk to give West Virginia an early 4-0 lead.



Reed Nikko got Missouri on the board with a jump shot, but a three-pointer from Jermaine Haley and free throw from Tshiebwe would extend the Mountaineers’ lead to 8-2 at the 15:53 mark in the first half.



The Tigers struggled offensively and started out shooting just 1-of-15 from the floor while West Virginia was scoring most of its points in the paint. An 8-0 run by the Mountaineers put the team ahead, 20-6, with 8:12 left until halftime.



Missouri ended the West Virginia run and would end the half on a 17-4 run which put the score at 24-23 in favor of the Mountaineers at halftime. During this run by the Tigers, West Virginia didn’t make a field goal for the final 3:14 of the half and missed seven straight shots.