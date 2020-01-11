No. 17 West Virginia (13-2, 2-1) earned its second straight conference win by beating No. 22/21 Texas Tech (10-5, 1-2), 66-54, in a top-25 showdown Saturday night in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers forced a shot clock violation on Texas Tech’s opening possession and West Virginia would jump out a quick 4-0 lead. The lead was later cut down to a point after a three-pointer from Texas Tech’s Davide Moretti.



Moretti hit another three-pointer later on with the Mountaineers leading by three points which then tied the game up at 6-6. Another three-pointer, this one from Jahmi’us Ramsey, gave the Red Raiders a 9-6 lead.

But the Mountaineers battled back with the help of a Chase Harler three-pointer and layup from Derek Culver. Another basket from Haley later on gave the Mountaineers a 14-11 advantage with 11:32 left until halftime.

After a dunk from Culver, Moretti answered back again for Texas Tech with his third three-pointer of the game which cut West Virginia’s lead down to just two points.

Back-and-forth action ensued between the two teams and the Red Raiders managed to tie the game up at 21-21 after a jump shot from Chris Clarke.

The Mountaineers responded with a 7-0 run that ended after back-to-back Texas Tech layups. Miles McBride scored seven points for West Virginia in the final two minutes of the half and the two teams continued to battle back-and-forth.

West Virginia would take a 37-31 lead into the locker room for halftime.

Moretti nailed another three-pointer to start things off in the second half and cut the West Virginia lead down to three points. Neither team would score until the 15:53 mark when Oscar Tshiebwe made 1-of-2 free throws to extend the West Virginia lead to 38-34.

Tshiebwe’s free throw was the beginning of an 11-2 run for the Mountaineers that put the score at 48-36 in favor of West Virginia with 10:28 left to play.

A layup from Clarke ended the Mountaineers’ run and Texas Tech would narrow West Virginia’s lead down to single digits at 50-43 thanks to a 7-2 run. McBride ended the run with a jump shot, but Avery Benson answered right back for Texas Tech with a three-pointer to make it a six-point game in favor of the Mountaineers.

Two free throws from Tshiebwe and a three-point play from Brandon Knapper made it an 11-point lead for West Virginia with less than five minutes remaining in the contest.

The Mountaineers were able to hold off Texas Tech and seal another win over a top-25 team from there.

West Virginia will take on TCU in Morgantown Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET.