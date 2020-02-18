No. 17/18 West Virginia (19-7, 7-6) snapped its three-game losing streak with a 65-47 home win over Oklahoma State (13-13, 3-10) Tuesday night.

With the victory, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins now has 879 career wins, tying Dean Smith for sixth all-time in NCAA Division I men’s basketball.



Back and forth action between the two teams started things off and Oklahoma State held a 10-8 lead over West Virginia at the 15:37 mark in the first half.



The Mountaineers and Cowboys were struggling to get shots to go in over the next few minutes and the 10-8 score remained until the 11:37 mark when Sean McNeil made a jump shot to tie the game up at 10-all.



After McNeil’s jumper, the Cowboys responded with a 12-2 run to take a 22-12 lead over West Virginia with 7:22 left until halftime.



Emmitt Matthews ended the Oklahoma State run with a layup and the Mountaineers would cut their deficit down to eight points numerous times over the next few minutes, but the Cowboys answered back each time.



A three-pointer from Taz Sherman made it a seven-point game in favor of Oklahoma State and another basket from Sherman cut West Virginia’s deficit down to five points at 30-25 with 1:45 to go until halftime.



Oklahoma State went on to make three free throws to extend its lead to eight, but Jermaine Haley hit a three-pointer at the first half buzzer to put the score at 33-28 in favor of the Cowboys at halftime.