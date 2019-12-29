CLEVELAND – No. 22/23 West Virginia (11-1) came up with a big win Sunday afternoon by upsetting No. 2-ranked Ohio State (11-2), 67-59, in the Cleveland Classic inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Ohio State got out to a 5-2 lead as West Virginia racked up four team fouls (three of those being offensive fouls) less than five minutes into the game.



Miles McBride later scored eight quick points off the bench for the Mountaineers as the two teams went back-and-forth after slow offensive starts. Following a free throw from Gabe Osabuohien, who replaced Oscar Tshiebwe on the floor after Tshiebwe committed two early fouls, Ohio State was leading, 16-13, with 12:03 left until halftime.



West Virginia would later go on a 6-0 run that was capped off by a three-pointer by Chase Harler. Harler’s three gave the Mountaineers a 20-18 lead which was their first lead since scoring the first points of the game.



The two teams continued to battle back-and-forth, but West Virginia’s struggles at the free throw line continued and four of the team’s five starters had two fouls or more.



Ohio State then built up a 32-25 lead at the 4:18 mark after a three-pointer from Duane Washington Jr.



Sean McNeil later narrowed West Virginia’s deficit down to six points with a three-pointer and Ohio State would take a 37-31 lead into the locker room for halftime.