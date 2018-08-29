Regrets are a part of life and that is no different on the recruiting trail.

West Virginia will open the season against Tennessee inside Bank of American Stadium this weekend in the heart of Charlotte, a showcase event for an area that the Mountaineers are attempting to pull more prospects out of on the recruiting trail.

It’s will be an opportunity to flood the Queen City with Mountaineers, both those already living in or around the city and those traveling south, but it could have been even more effective.