North Texas transfer guard Floyd commits to West Virginia

There is an obvious familiarity between the two and Floyd brings experience running the offense as well as understanding what is being asked out of him on the defensive end of the floor.

Floyd, 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, spent last season with the Mean Green playing under now West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge. During that campaign, Floyd averaged 9.0 points, 3.9 assists and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 42-percent from the floor and 34.3-percent from three.

The Tampa, Florida native played at Fairfield the year prior where he started 35 of 37 games and filled the stat sheet averaging 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Prior to that Floyd was at Hillsborough College for a season and averaged 14.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game across 26 starts. He began his career at Northwest Florida State College, where he appeared in 29 games and averaged 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

It’s because of that time spent at the junior college level that Floyd has an additional season of eligibility due to the injunction granted to those players that spent time at that level.

Floyd has one season of eligibility remaining.

Floyd is the latest addition this off-season for the Mountaineers basketball program joining fellow North Texas product forward Brenen Lorient, Chattanooga guard Honor Huff, UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha and Troy forward Jackson Fields as transfer commitments for the program.

WVSports.com will have more with Floyd in the near future.