It now seems the rest of the college basketball recruiting landscape has caught up to what West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins learned a long time ago.

Hermitage (Pa.) Kennedy Catholic 2019 big man Oscar Tshiebwe can play.

Tshiebwe is now a consensus five-star prospect after being elevated to the No. 21 player in the nation by Rivals.com after an impressive summer where he was front and center in recruiting circles. Especially after an eye-opening performance against James Wiseman.