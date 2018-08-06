SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Growing up in West Virginia, Evan Staley knew from the time that he started being recruited that Morgantown was where he wanted to spend his college career.

That took a leap of faith at the time from the Romney native.

While some schools offered Staley opportunities for partial scholarships, if he wanted to play for the Mountaineers he had to take the long road and walk-on. That didn’t stop him.

“I knew deep down this is where I wanted to come the whole time pretty much no matter what,” Staley recalled of his recruitment.

A multi-sport athlete at Hampshire High School, Staley participated in soccer, track and basketball during the course of his career and used many of those other endeavors to help him with kicking.

“A lot of it translates,” he said.

So Staley took a gamble on himself and after redshirting during his first season at West Virginia, had the opportunity to kickoff. All the while he was paying close attention to those players ahead of him on the depth chart and how they handled themselves when it came to preparing for games.

That kickoff role eventually grew into handling field goal and PAT duties following the injury to then senior kicker and fellow one-time walk-on Mike Molina. Staley credits the insight he was able to gather from Molina as well as Billy Kinney to help him handle the uptick in assignments.

Staley connected on six of his seven field goal attempts, averaged 58 yards per attempt on 77 kickoffs while showing marked improvement throughout the year and made 16 PATs. Those efforts didn’t go unnoticed as head coach Dana Holgorsen repaid Staley’s gamble by awarding him a scholarship.

Quite literally a dream come true for the in-state prospect.

“Growing up in the state of West Virginia, watching football from the time you’re a little boy it’s what you dream about,” Staley said.

It was something that honestly caught Staley off-guard because he wasn’t expecting a possible scholarship offer to come his way this early in his career, if at all. In fact, he was focused primarily on the task at hand and getting better at the art of kicking.

“I had a job to do,” he said.

That job hasn’t changed heading into his sophomore season where Staley is competing for the roles of being able to kick field goals and kickoff for the Mountaineers.

“The talent level is there; he has really developed himself into a really good kicker. He’s our guy, and from a maturity standpoint and athletic standpoint, he’s where you want him to be,” Holgorsen said.

The atmosphere has changed however, as Staley now is kicking in front of 60,000 instead of the small crowds he was accustomed to.

But it hasn’t phased him one bit.

“When I go out on that field it all blanks. I don’t focus on anything or hear anything except my holder,” Staley said.

Now as a scholarship athlete.

“Coming from a small school a lot of times some kids will get overlooked but you take a lot of pride,” Staley said.