Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-16 08:18:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Number and Notes: Iowa State

Tbxfhmst0qysbepkmknx
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia fell for the first time against Iowa State 30-14 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.


QUARTERBACK:

--Senior quarterback Will Grier had his worst graded game of his career completing only 11 passes and being sacked a total of 7 times with a safety to boot. Grier was responsible for only four first downs a number that's lower than it's been on some drives over the course of this season to date.

--Grier dropped back 26 times but still only attempted 16 throws. And of the seven recorded sacks, Grier himself was charged with three of those.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}