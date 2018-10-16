Number and Notes: Iowa State
West Virginia fell for the first time against Iowa State 30-14 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.
Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.
QUARTERBACK:
--Senior quarterback Will Grier had his worst graded game of his career completing only 11 passes and being sacked a total of 7 times with a safety to boot. Grier was responsible for only four first downs a number that's lower than it's been on some drives over the course of this season to date.
--Grier dropped back 26 times but still only attempted 16 throws. And of the seven recorded sacks, Grier himself was charged with three of those.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news