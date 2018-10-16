West Virginia fell for the first time against Iowa State 30-14 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Senior quarterback Will Grier had his worst graded game of his career completing only 11 passes and being sacked a total of 7 times with a safety to boot. Grier was responsible for only four first downs a number that's lower than it's been on some drives over the course of this season to date.

--Grier dropped back 26 times but still only attempted 16 throws. And of the seven recorded sacks, Grier himself was charged with three of those.