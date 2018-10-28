Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-28 08:24:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Numbers and Notes: Baylor

K7mgcgpkeaqb85lhcwlf
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia rebounded in a big way 58-14 over Baylor and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.


QUARTERBACK:

-- After accounting for a total of four first downs against Iowa State, senior quarterback Will Grier had 12 against Baylor.

--Grier dropped back 28 times, but was able to attempt 27 passes with only one sack after that number was only 16 throws in 26 drop backs a week ago with seven sacks.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}