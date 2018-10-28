West Virginia rebounded in a big way 58-14 over Baylor and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

-- After accounting for a total of four first downs against Iowa State, senior quarterback Will Grier had 12 against Baylor.

--Grier dropped back 28 times, but was able to attempt 27 passes with only one sack after that number was only 16 throws in 26 drop backs a week ago with seven sacks.