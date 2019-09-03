West Virginia opened the Neal Brown era with a 20-13 victory over James Madison and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--In his first career start, redshirt junior Austin Kendall was only blitzed on 13 drop backs. In those situations he completed 7-12 passes (58.3-percent) for 95 yards and a touchdown including the first with the Mountaineers. It's important to note that two of his misfires were due to drops which would have raised his total completion percentage in those situations to a much more respectable 81.8-percent.

--In his other 32 drop backs Kendall was not blitzed and connected on 20-30 passes for 165 yards and another touchdown. That was good for a completion rate of 66.7-percent but again there was a drop from the wide receivers. The only sack of the day came in a non-blitzing situation or essentially due to coverage.