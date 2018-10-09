West Virginia got past Kansas 38-22 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

QUARTERBACK:

--Senior quarterback Will Grier played the entire way outside of one snap where he lost his helmet and attempted 47 drop backs during the game completing 28-41 passes for 332 yards with 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

--Grier again was efficient against the blitz, completing 7-9 passes for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns. Those numbers also include a drop which puts the adjusted completion percentage at 88.9-percent.

--For the year, Grier has still yet to throw an interception against the blitz tossing 14 touchdowns while completing 41-56 for 701 yards.