Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-09 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Numbers and Notes: Kansas

Zuqxdeaarbzljiqusfxa
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia got past Kansas 38-22 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.


QUARTERBACK:

--Senior quarterback Will Grier played the entire way outside of one snap where he lost his helmet and attempted 47 drop backs during the game completing 28-41 passes for 332 yards with 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

--Grier again was efficient against the blitz, completing 7-9 passes for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns. Those numbers also include a drop which puts the adjusted completion percentage at 88.9-percent.

--For the year, Grier has still yet to throw an interception against the blitz tossing 14 touchdowns while completing 41-56 for 701 yards.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}