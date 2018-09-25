West Virginia beat Kansas State 35-6 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.

QUARTERBACK:

--Senior quarterback Will Grier completed 25-35 passes (71.4%) for 356 yards and five touchdowns with only a pair of interceptions. He dropped back a total of 36 times, but was sacked once by the Wildcats.

--Kansas State elected to blitz Grier a total of nine times and he was able to complete seven of those for 125 yards and 3 touchdowns.

--On the season Grier when blitzed has completed 25-29 (86.2%) for 482 yards and nine touchdowns with zero interceptions. His adjusted completion percentage, which accounts for drops, is actually 89.7%. While still impressive, those numbers dip to 69.7% when not blitzed completed 46-66 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns with three picks.