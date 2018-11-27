West Virginia lost to Oklahoma 59-56 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Fifth year senior quarterback Will Grier was only blitzed three times, completing one pass for 13 yards.

--Oklahoma elected not to blitz on the remaining 50 drop backs as Grier was able to complete 31-46 (67.4-percent) of his passes for 526 yards and four touchdowns. He had four passes dropped in these situations for an adjusted completion percentage of 76.1-percent.

--However, all four of his sacks came in situations where he wasn't blitzed.